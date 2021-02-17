Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.18 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $190,282.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00840399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00046036 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.58 or 0.04911834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

