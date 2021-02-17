Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 168105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$12.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

About Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. It develops HM X-mill, a mineral grinding mill for grinding of ores, as well as regrinding of concentrates and tailings; HM X-leach, a cyanide-free process for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; and HM X-tract, a modular turnkey portable processing unit that includes crushing, grinding, sizing, gravity separation, floatation, concentration, clarification, water recycling, power generation, and operational service support modules.

