Minter Network Market Cap Tops $21.73 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and $334,766.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 275.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00061903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00298813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00073253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,680,645,132 coins and its circulating supply is 3,475,435,565 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

