MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $571,679.07

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $571,679.07 and $129.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,350.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.55 or 0.03527796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00434401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $715.43 or 0.01393217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00485716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00319116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.