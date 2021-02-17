MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $483,988.83 and approximately $561.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,100.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.06 or 0.03635431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.92 or 0.00445136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $720.27 or 0.01382466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00508863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.31 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00318792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00029582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002659 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

