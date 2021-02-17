Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $156.96 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00008742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00288095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00082033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00434435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00178174 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,041,920 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

