Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $283,026.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $346.06 or 0.00663416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $283,026.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00325063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00070574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00454318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 23,377 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.