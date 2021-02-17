Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108,728.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $108,728.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $25.91 or 0.00049636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 323,036 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.