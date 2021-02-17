Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.93 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $560.39 or 0.01071046 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $414,678.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 15,937 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.