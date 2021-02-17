Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Tops One Day Volume of $77,408.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $77,408.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be bought for approximately $73.45 or 0.00140782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00319674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00083721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00074146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00448706 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,674.10 or 0.87545716 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Token Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 108,336 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Token Trading

Mirrored Twitter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

