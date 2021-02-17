Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $41.77 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $62,040.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $41.77 or 0.00079910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 197,062 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

