Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.79

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 3046630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.67 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

