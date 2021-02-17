Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 495 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

