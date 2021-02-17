Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Shares of ULTA traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $330.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

