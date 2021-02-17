Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires New Shares in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,731. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.