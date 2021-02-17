Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 2,754 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 70.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

