Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Stepan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 82.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.60. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

