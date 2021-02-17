Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,886 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $23.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,035. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,080.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

