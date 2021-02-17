Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 728,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,993,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.