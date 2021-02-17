Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,747. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.03 and its 200-day moving average is $222.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.