Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,362. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

