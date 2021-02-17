Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.77 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $200.84. The company had a trading volume of 88,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

