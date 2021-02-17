Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.79 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 238,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

