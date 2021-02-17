Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.27 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.59. 89,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.