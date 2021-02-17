Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,643. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,723 shares of company stock worth $13,298,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

