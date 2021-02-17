Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,200. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

