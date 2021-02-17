Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.66. 560,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

