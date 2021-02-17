Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.95. 7,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

