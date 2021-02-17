Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.15% of AeroVironment worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $129.74. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

