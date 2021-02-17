Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.01. 15,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

