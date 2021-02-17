Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 3,336 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 481,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,706,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.