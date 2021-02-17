Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 769 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.19. 55,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,803. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $3,667,240 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

