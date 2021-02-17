Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 7,850 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,862 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.41. 61,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

