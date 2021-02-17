Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 230,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $412.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.