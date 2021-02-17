Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Express by 388.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 323,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after buying an additional 256,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

AXP stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.