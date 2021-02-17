Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.41. 66,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,002. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

