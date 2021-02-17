Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 800 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.86. 222,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

