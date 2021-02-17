Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.62

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

