Mizuho Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $305.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.05.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $285.07 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.