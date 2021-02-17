MNPCoin (MNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,387.19

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One MNPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,387.19 and $46.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.