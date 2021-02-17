Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Trading 10.4% Higher

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) shares traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.00. 1,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.