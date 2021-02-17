Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.17% of Moderna worth $2,139,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Moderna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Moderna by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,573,868 shares in the company, valued at $625,174,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $1,507,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,995 shares of company stock worth $64,393,262. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

