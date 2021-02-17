Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Moderna worth $108,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Moderna by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 661.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,573,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,174,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.