Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.43% of Modine Manufacturing worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

