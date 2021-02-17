Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $10.99. 7,596,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,610,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

