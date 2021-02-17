MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 10.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,775,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 611,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $317.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGU. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

