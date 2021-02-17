Molecular Future (MOF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.85 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Molecular Future token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Molecular Future has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future Token Profile

Molecular Future is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 tokens. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

