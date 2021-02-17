Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,590 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

