Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,881 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $115,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

