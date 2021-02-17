Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,646.94

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,646.94 ($21.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,887.50 ($24.66). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($24.30), with a volume of 722,242 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDI. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,797.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,646.94.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

